Only 6% Of Romanians Say Their Income Ensure A Financially Carefree Lifestyle, Survey Shows

Only 6% of Romanians say their current income ensure a financially carefree lifestyle and a little over 14% keep an in-depth written record of their expenses, per a Novel Research survey.