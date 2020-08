Yildiz Entegre Romania 2019 Turnover Soars Over 360% YoY To RON230M

Yildiz Entegre Romania 2019 Turnover Soars Over 360% YoY To RON230M. Yildiz Entegre Romania, part of Turkish group Yildiz Entegre, ended 2019 with a turnover of RON229.6 million (over EUR47.5 million), up over 360% from nearly RON49 million reported in 2018 (over EUR10 million), per data published on Confidas (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]