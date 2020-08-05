Romanian Patriarchate sends message of compassion to Lebanese people after Beirut blast

Romanian Patriarchate sends message of compassion to Lebanese people after Beirut blast. The Romanian Patriarchate sent a message to the Lebanese people on Wednesday, in the aftermath of the huge explosions in Beirut, voicing "deep compassion and solidarity with all those affected by the catastrophe." "We have learned with great sadness of the tragic consequences of the huge explosion that took place in the city of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Tuesday evening, August 4, 2020, that left at least 100 dead and 4,000 wounded. In these difficult times for the Lebanese people, in the name of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church clergy and believers, we want to express our deep compassion and solidarity with all those affected by the catastrophe and pray to God to rest in peace the souls of those who lost their lives, to comfort their grieving families. These difficult moments in the life of the Lebanese people call us to show a lot of faith in God and solidarity between people," reads the message released by the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate.