August 5, 2020

COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad: 5,611
Aug 5, 2020

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday that 5,611 Romanians abroad had been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, with their total death toll stagnant at 123. Of the 5,611 Romanians confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, 1,891 were in Italy, 570 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,672 in Germany, 157 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the United States, 111 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 18 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden and the Republic of Congo. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 123 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA, one in Brazil and one in the Republic of Congo. Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 189 were declared cured: 159 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, according to GCS. Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line. As of August 4, 1,755,809 cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. Globally, nearly 18.5 million SARS-CoV-2 infections, nearly 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 and approximately 11.2 million cures had been reported. AGERPRES (AS - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
