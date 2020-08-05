GCS: Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 41 to 2,521

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 41 to 2,521. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours 41 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania, the death toll thus reaching 2,521. The latest victims are 28 men and 13 women, hospitalized in Alba, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Dambovita, Galati, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Neamt, Olt, Suceava, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui and the Bucharest Municipality. Of these, 2 deaths were recorded in the 40-49 age range, 1 death in the 50-59 age group, 11 in the 60-69 years age group, 17 in the 70-79 age group and 10 in people over the age of 80. According to the GCS, 40 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities. One deceased patient displayed no comorbidities, and for one patient no comorbidities had been reported. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache; editor - Mihai Simionescu; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]