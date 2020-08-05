GCS: 7,919 COVID-19 patients hospitalised; 464 in intensive care

As many as 7,919 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalised in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Wednesday. As many as 464 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. As of the same date, 5,568 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus in Romania were in isolation at home, and 4,736 in institutional isolation. Also, 18,710 people were in quarantine at home, and 174 in institutional quarantine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]