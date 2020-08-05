Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,309 to 56,550

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,309 to 56,550. As many as 1,309 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report, following tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. The new cases regard people that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 56,550 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. GCS shows that 28,584 patients were declared cured and 5,370 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. According to GCS, to date, 1,295,222 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 24,108 were performed in the last 24 hours, 15,956 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 8,152 upon request. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]