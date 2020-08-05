Iohannis on August 10 rally case: It's important that the real culprits are held accountable

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that it is important that "the real culprits" in the August 10 rally case are held accountable, adding that "is is bad enough that this takes so long". Asked at a press conference wether he would still accept Giorgiana Hosu as head of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), if he could turn back time, the President replied that he wished the August 10 abuses had not existed. "If I could turn back time, I wish that the Social Democratic government that considered that beating and tear gassing the Romanians was the right thing to do had not existed, and that the abuses of August 10 had not happened. But they did happen, no matter how much we wish this hadn't happened. The important thing is to shed light [on those events]. And if it lasts longer, it's bad enough that it takes so long. But what is important to me is that the real culprits are held accountable and I am sure that this will happen. I trust the judiciary and I am convinced that those responsible will be held accountable and, in the end, that's what really matters," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace. He argued that DIICOT head Giorgiana Hosu has made a good decision by partially reversing the order to classify the 'August 10' case and by ordering the reopening of the criminal investigation into the former Gendarmerie chiefs. "First of all, let me note that the case was sent back for more in-depth investigation - which is good. A week ago someone asked me what my opinion was and I said that, personally, I would like these aspects to be investigated in more detail. The person you mentioned has decided to resubmit the case for more in-depth investigation, which I think is a good thing," the head of the state said.