President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that if there are many cases of COVID-19 around September 14, the start of the school year will be postponed. "Unfortunately, we know very well what happened. In Parliament, PSD [the Social Democratic Party] took its time and created a legislative vacuum on the quarantine law, weeks in which thousands of sick people simply left the hospital, went home, went into the community and the disease has spread. Now we need to get back to normal as soon as possible. No one knows how the pandemic will evolve. We are now taking into consideration a scenario in which things will not be considerably worse than they are now and school starts on September 14. If, however, we happen to have a lot of infection cases when school should start, we will obviously postpone the start of the school year, but only when the Health Ministry's experts tell us that 'now it is not possible' or 'now it is possible'," the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He specified the decision will be made around September 14. "Until then, we will see each other quite a lot and I will communicate publicly, each time, what the real chances for the school to be postponed are. For now, the scenario we are considering is that school starts on September 14," President Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)