August 5, 2020

PSD's Ciolacu:Iohannis and Gov't unable to concretely tell parents how their children will be schooled.

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday that the President and the government are not able to concretely tell the parents how their children will be schooled this year and "just dizzy them about" with various scenarios. "Scenarios for children, certainties for pedophiles! Iohannis and his government are not able to tell the parents how their children will learn in the new school year. Instead they dizzy them about with scenarios. The Liberal power has no clear solutions for starting school, and proof of this is given by the President's avoiding to answer key questions: what will the parents do in the areas with only online schooling, when they will be faced with a no-win situation - go to work or stay at home with the child; how about the children and teachers who do not have tablets for online classes, or how about those in rural areas without internet? What will the schools do that are not prepared for distancing, where the number of children in a class is over 30, and dividing them in two groups is impossible because they have neither enough physical space nor enough teachers? On the other hand, when it comes to pedophiles, the scenarios disappear and only certainties remain: the penalties legislated by Parliament are too harsh and the non-application of the statutes of limitation - Ludovic Orban claims - should not operate in the case of rapists and pedophiles," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook. He adds that when asked why "his government" is unable to keep crime in check, Iohannis "puts on the same rusty record with PSD." "No! The corrupt mobster PNL government shook hands with the interlopers, while the police hold press conferences with masked men in the background. What would the scenario look like where the Liberal government no longer just makes scenarios, but also makes decisions?!," added the PSD leader. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the new pre-university school year will start on September 14, with most students attending in-person classes, and that three scenarios have been devised on how courses will be organised. He said that today's decisions will be detailed in the coming weeks. With regard to the underworld clans, the President said this is a worrying phenomenon and claimed that there is a "serious" concern on the part of the state institutions, but these things cannot be mended from one week to the next. "It's impossible to fix from one week to the next what has been broken in 30 years or, if you want me to be much more complete and more politically caustic, let us recall with sadness, as there is no other way I can recall this, the three years of PSD rule, during which PSD tried with all its might to destroy the laws of justice, to hold the reins of justice in Romania, to defend criminals to the detriment of honest people. This can now be seen in the streets," the President said. AGERRPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

