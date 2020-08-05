FIHR, Cushman & Wakefield survey: Hotels in Romania record all-time low figures as COVID-19 and consequent government restrictions sweep travel demand away

FIHR, Cushman & Wakefield survey: Hotels in Romania record all-time low figures as COVID-19 and consequent government restrictions sweep travel demand away. The COVID-19 had a very rapid and drastic impact on the Romanian hotel sector. According to the industry survey*, 64% of hotels were already impacted within the last week of February, when the virus was confirmed to have reached Romania. With the state of emergency having been declared on (...)