 
Romaniapress.com

August 5, 2020

PM Orban: Notification sent by Gov’t to the CCR does not seek to block the increase of penalties for child sexual offenders
Aug 5, 2020

PM Orban: Notification sent by Gov’t to the CCR does not seek to block the increase of penalties for child sexual offenders.

The notification sent by the Government to the Constitutional Court (CCR) does not seek to block the increase of penalties for child sexual offenders, but to eliminate any constitutional “vulnerabilities” from the provisions of the normative act, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban explained in a reply (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Head of hotels' umbrella organisation: Romania has highest share in EU of laid off hospitality workers Romania is the EU country with the highest percentage of hospitality employees fired due to the pandemic, president of the Romanian Hotel Industry Federation (FIHR) Calin Ile told a press conference on Thursday. Ile presented the conclusions of a Cushman & Wakefield survey commissioned by (...)

USR PLUS and PNL launch signature campaign for Nicusor Dan's Bucharest mayoral bid The USR PLUS Alliance and the National Liberal Party this evening kicked off in the Bucharest University Square the signature collecting campaign for Nicusor Dan's bid for Bucharest mayor. Attending the event together with the Right wing's candidate for mayor of the Capital City were USR (...)

Romania Raises RON500M Selling Nov 2024 Bonds at 3.44% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a planned 500 million lei (EUR103.4 million) selling bonds maturing in November 2024 at an average yield of 3.44%, central bank data showed.

PM Orban: Gov't public health measures completely unrelated to 2020 being election year Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that all the government's public health decisions amid the COVID-19 pandemic were based on expert opinions and were intended to defend the health and life of the Romanians, emphasizing that there is no connection whatsoever between the said measures (...)

PM Orban: It seems that we have stopped the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in Romania Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that, according to up-to-date data, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania seems to have been stopped by the measures taken by the authorities, after initial fears – in the three weeks before the enforcement of the new Law on... The (...)

Holde Agri Invest becomes a strategic investor in Romanian agro-tech start-up AgroCity Holde Agri Invest SA, a Romanian agricultural company operating farmland, announces a strategic partnership with a local agro-tech start-up, AgroCity. AgroCity developed software that helps farmers manage activities efficiently on a farm with the help of technology, contributing to increased (...)

EBITDA Growth and Nearly Stable Revenues for Telekom Romania in Q2 2020, Despite COVID-19 Crisis Telekom Romania group announces key performance indicators for the second quarter of 2020, ended June 30, 2020, as reported on Thursday by OTE Group, showing nearly stable revenues and a continued increase in EBITDA YoY, a press release issued by the company informs. In Q2 2020, the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |