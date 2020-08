Dutch group Damen to lay off 870 at its shipyards in Romania

Dutch group Damen to lay off 870 at its shipyards in Romania. Dutch group Damen announced that it would cut employment by 1,050 in its 36 shipyards worldwide, out of which 870 will be laid off from its two Romanian shipyards in Mangalia and Galați, Economica.net reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The Damen Galati shipyard will fire 547 employees by the end (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]