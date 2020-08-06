Delivery optimization startup gets seed financing from VC fund Gap Minder
Romanian technology startup Innoship has obtained a EUR 550,000 seed financing from local venture capital fund GapMinder. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Innoship has developed a SaaS (software as a service) solution enabling e-commerce businesses to integrate and orchestrate multiple last-mile delivery (...)
