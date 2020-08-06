China’s Haier to relocate production of Rosières ovens from France to Romania

China’s Haier to relocate production of Rosières ovens from France to Romania. Haier, the largest household appliances producer in China and one of the largest in the world, will relocate the production of Rosières ovens to Romania, Profit.ro reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Rosières is an emblematic brand of French know-how and gastronomy. This new production line will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]