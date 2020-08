Romanian banks extended EUR 4.8 bln loans during March-Jun

Romanian banks extended EUR 4.8 bln loans during March-Jun. The volume of new loans local banks granted to the population and companies in the four months since the beginning of the pandemic accounts for 8.5% of the balance of non-government credit at the end of June 2020. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ According to the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]