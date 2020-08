Romania’s National Bank cuts monetary policy rate by 25bp

Romania's National Bank (BNR), in its August 5 monetary policy meeting, cut the refinancing rate by 25bp from 1.75% to 1.50%. This comes after BNR cut the policy rate by another 25bp at the end of May. No change in the minimum required reserve ratios was operated.