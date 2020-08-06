Race for Bucharest heats up as former PM will run against former president and incumbent mayor



The race for the mayor seat in Romania’s capital Bucharest could turn out to be the tightest in the last 30 years as former president Traian Basescu and former prime minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu have both announced their candidacies. They will run against incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea, (...)