European Capital of Innovation 2020 competition: RO city makes it to the final round

European Capital of Innovation 2020 competition: RO city makes it to the final round. Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, made it to the final round of the European Capital of Innovation 2020 competition. Funded by the EU's research and innovation program Horizon 2020, the competition recognizes the European cities that develop innovation ecosystems to address public challenges (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]