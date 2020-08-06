EnviMin Alexe says focus on environmental projects priority moving forward

EnviMin Alexe says focus on environmental projects priority moving forward. The main priority moving forward is to focus on environmental projects so that Romania may enjoy as much money as possible from the funding at its disposal, Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry (MMAP) Costel Alexe said on Thursday. According to a MMAP press statement, Alexe participated in a debate on the implementation of and prospects for the European Green Deal in Romania. "Our priority moving forward is to focus on environmental projects, so that Romania can enjoy as much money as possible from the funding at its disposal. Such investments must be fully aligned with the objectives of the European Green Deal, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as mentioned in the Paris Agreement to avoid the catastrophic consequences of climate change," said Alexe. Late this April, Alexe was mandated by the Romanian government to sign, on behalf of Romania, a joint declaration of the member states on the use of investments in the European Ecological Deal as a key element in the European Union's recovery plan after the COVID-19 pandemic. The dignitary opened the first session of the debate on Europe, a climate-neutral continent by 2050. In May, Romania joined the group of EU member states that support the recovery of the European Union following the path of sustainable investment. The European Green Deal promotes an integrated approach for all sectors and places them towards the same goals: climate neutrality, environmental protection, sustainable use of resources and the health and quality of life of citizens. "We are committed to directing funds from the investment plan attached to the European Green Deal towards sustainable investment and procurement that will support the transition to a climate-neutral economy. We need to ensure that the funds made available under the Investment Plan of the European Green Deal are not wasted, therefore it is crucial to develop an institutional structure to ensure an efficient implementation of the European Green Deal and, at the same time, fulfill Romania's commitment. The role of general coordinator is vested with the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forestry," said Alexe. Two other sessions of the debate focused on financing the transition to climate neutrality and the contribution of sectoral policies to achieving the country's objectives. Thus, the representative of the European Investment Bank stressed that the EIB's climate strategy aims to mobilise funds for the transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy. Also attending the debate, alongside MMAP officials, were Iulian Octavian Stana, senior official; Andreea Kohalmi-Szabo, chair of the Environmental Fund Agency (AFM); representatives of the Romanian Parliament, the Coalition for the Development of Romania, the Association of Romanian Chemicals Producers and Distributors, CIROM, Bankwatch, EIB, Ministry of European Funds, Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Ministry of Energy, Economy and Business Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as of the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]