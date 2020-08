Romania’s daily coronavirus case count remains above 1,300

Romania’s daily coronavirus case count remains above 1,300. Romania added 1,345 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 57,895 on Thursday, August 6, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Separately, 737 patients who were retested still had the Covid-19 infection. Of the total (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]