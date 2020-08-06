President says most Romanian students will go to school on September 14
The new school year will start in Romania on September 14, and most students will likely go to class, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday evening, August 5, after talks with Government members. However, based on the COVID-19 pandemic evolution, the local authorities will have the (...)
