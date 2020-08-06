Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,345 to 57,895

As many as 1,345 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report, following tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. The new cases regard people that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 57,895 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. GCS shows that 28,992 patients were declared cured and 5,639 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. According to GCS, to date, 1,319,369 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 24,147 were performed in the last 24 hours, 14,887 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 9,260 upon request.