GCS: 7,961 COVID-19 patients hospitalised; 458 in intensive care. As many as 7,961 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalised in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Thursday. As many as 458 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. As of the same date, 5,607 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus in Romania were in isolation at home, and 5,078 in institutional isolation. Also, 19,362 people were in quarantine at home, and 178 in institutional quarantine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]