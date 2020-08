Central Romania: Two defense towers in Sibiu reopen for visitors

The Carpenters' Tower and the Potters' Tower in Sibiu, a city in central Romania known for its Saxon heritage, reopened for visitors after undergoing refurbishment. The refurbishment cost approximately RON 6 million (EUR 1.2 million), G4media.ro reported.