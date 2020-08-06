Iohannis on August 10 rally case: It’s important that real culprits are held accountable, it is bad enough that this takes so long



Iohannis on August 10 rally case: It’s important that real culprits are held accountable, it is bad enough that this takes so long.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that it is important that “the real culprits” in the August 10 rally case are held accountable, adding that “is is bad enough that this takes so long”. Asked at a press conference whether he would still accept Giorgiana Hosu as head of the... The post (...)