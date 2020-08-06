Telekom Romania Group Consolidated Revenue Down 1% YoY To EUR230M In Q2/2020

Telekom Romania Group Consolidated Revenue Down 1% YoY To EUR230M In Q2/2020. Telekom Romania Group, which consists mainly of the former companies Cosmote and Romtelecom, reported consolidated revenue of EUR228.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, down 1% on the year, and an EBITDA adjusted to IFRS16 of EUR36.2 million, up 25.7% on the year, due to measures targeting (...)