Colliers: Romania Real Estate Investment Market Grows 18% To Over EUR400M In 1H/2020. Romania’s real estate investment market reached a total EUR408 million in the first half of 2020, with office space transactions accounting for nearly 86% of the total volume, per analysts of real estate consulting firm Colliers International, who believe perspectives are uncertain for the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]