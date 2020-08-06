Colliers: Romania Real Estate Investment Market Grows 18% To Over EUR400M In 1H/2020
Aug 6, 2020
Romania’s real estate investment market reached a total EUR408 million in the first half of 2020, with office space transactions accounting for nearly 86% of the total volume, per analysts of real estate consulting firm Colliers International, who believe perspectives are uncertain for the (...)
