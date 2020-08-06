 
Romaniapress.com

August 6, 2020

Orban: We seem to have stopped increase in number of COVID-19 cases, as data show
Aug 6, 2020

Orban: We seem to have stopped increase in number of COVID-19 cases, as data show.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that, according to up-to-date data, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania seems to have been stopped by the measures taken by the authorities, after initial fears - in the three weeks before the enforcement of the new Law on Isolation and Quarantine - of a geometric progression of infections. Orban was asked if the government is considering more restrictive measures, given that the number of COVID-19 infections remains high, with 1,345 new cases on Thursday. "Compared to 1,356 last Thursday, that's what I wanted to tell you. According to data, we seem to have stopped the rise. The biggest risk was that at some point, growth would no longer be linear, but would have a trend in geometric progression, due to the fact that - I remind you - for a period of three weeks we had no legal leverage to take any action related to people who tested positive and people who came in contact with positive, diagnosed people," Orban stressed. According to the prime minister, there were tens of thousands of Romanians on whom the authorities, during that period, did not have the legal leverage to institute any measures. "Look: at present, we have almost 30,000 Romanians who are either in isolation or quarantined, being infected and the doctor has agreed for them to be treated at home, or who are contacts of infected people. Think about it: if the law had not been passed, these 30,000 people in isolation or in quarantine would have traveled without any restriction in society and could have infected others. This is what happened for three weeks," added Ludovic Orban. On Thursday, the prime minister attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the Statue of the Miner in the "Carol Schreter" Central Park in Petrosani. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, Ministers Bolos and Alexe attend debates of Iasi Municipality Digital Council Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos were in the northeastern city of Iasi on Friday, where they visited the Braunstein Palace which undergoes rehabilitation and reinforcement works, met with county mayors and attended the debates of the Iasi (...)

Romanian, US military officials discuss number of American troops to be additionally deployed to Romania The Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, and the Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, met on Friday at the Ministry of Defense (MApN) headquarters with the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, General James C McConville, and Commander of US Army Europe Lt. Gen. (...)

PM Orban: Ombudsman relapses, files constitutional challenge to Quarantine and Isolation Law Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the Ombudsman has once again challenged the Quarantine and Isolation Law in the Constitutional Court, adding that in his opinion, this "already appears to be an attack on Romania's fundamental interests". "After three weeks during which we (...)

MAE: Romania reaffirms full support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity Romania reaffirms its full support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Twitter on Friday. "12 years since the beginning of the military conflict between the Russian Federation and Georgia. Romania reaffirms its full support for (...)

UPDATE PM Orban:Budget revision to be adopted next week, all money requests should have solid arguments Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the government will approve next week the budget revision and asked the ministers to present "very solid" arguments for any request for money. "We are finalizing assessments this week and next week we will adopt the emergency ordinance on (...)

Romanians Bought RON2B Worth of Fidelis Government Bonds Romanians subscribed over RON2 billion by the August 7 deadline for general population government bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

New team of honest people and regaining PSD's prestige - part of Ciolacu's political program Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu presented on Friday the main points of the political program that he will propose, together with his team, to his party colleagues in the elections for the new leadership. "A new team of honest people, with political (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |