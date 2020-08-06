PM Orban: It seems that we have stopped the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in Romania



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that, according to up-to-date data, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania seems to have been stopped by the measures taken by the authorities, after initial fears – in the three weeks before the enforcement of the new Law on... The (...)