EBITDA Growth and Nearly Stable Revenues for Telekom Romania in Q2 2020, Despite COVID-19 Crisis
Aug 6, 2020
EBITDA Growth and Nearly Stable Revenues for Telekom Romania in Q2 2020, Despite COVID-19 Crisis.
Telekom Romania group announces key performance indicators for the second quarter of 2020, ended June 30, 2020, as reported on Thursday by OTE Group, showing nearly stable revenues and a continued increase in EBITDA YoY, a press release issued by the company informs. In Q2 2020, the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]