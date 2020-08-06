PM Orban: Gov't public health measures completely unrelated to 2020 being election year

PM Orban: Gov't public health measures completely unrelated to 2020 being election year. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that all the government's public health decisions amid the COVID-19 pandemic were based on expert opinions and were intended to defend the health and life of the Romanians, emphasizing that there is no connection whatsoever between the said measures and the fact that 2020 is an election year. "There is no connection between the election campaign and 2020 being an election year and the measures we are taking. All the measures we have taken were based on solid, scientific arguments that relied on experts' views, they were not politically driven, but were taken with the sole purpose of defending the health and life of the Romanians. Others are doing politics and trying to win votes on the back of the drama represented by this unprecedented COVID epidemic. We did not handle it in a political key, everything we did was with the sole intention to limit the spread of the virus and protect the people's lives and health," said Orban. The Prime Minister made these statements during today's visit, together with the Development Minister and the Economy Minister at the site of the future Parang road and of the Parang Ski Estate follow-up project. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]