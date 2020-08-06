USR PLUS and PNL launch signature campaign for Nicusor Dan's Bucharest mayoral bid

USR PLUS and PNL launch signature campaign for Nicusor Dan's Bucharest mayoral bid. The USR PLUS Alliance and the National Liberal Party this evening kicked off in the Bucharest University Square the signature collecting campaign for Nicusor Dan's bid for Bucharest mayor. Attending the event together with the Right wing's candidate for mayor of the Capital City were USR Bucharest president Claudiu Nasui, PLUS Bucharest president Vlad Voiculescu, and president of the PNL Bucharest branch Violeta Alexandru, as well as actors Anca Sigartau, Marius Manole, Claudiu Bleont, Claudiu Maier. "The new Bucharest means a city with more ease of movement, where one can breathe better, earn better. The new Bucharest means a city where the administration partners with the citizen, with the business environment, with employees, students, and seniors, with the disabled persons, with bikers, pedestrians and drivers. The new Bucharest means to finally return Bucharest to the Bucharesters and to make this a city one can be proud to live in, which our children won't want to leave in 5 or 10 or 15 years, but where they will want to stay," said Nicusor Dan. Violeta Alexandru expressed her conviction that the representatives of the Right will succeed in pulling Bucharest out of the state of failure the Social Democratic Party - PSD has driven it into. "We are in a state of failure, we have to emphasize this. PSD has driven Romania's richest city into bankruptcy. How did they manage to do this? By squandering public money. They had resources. They had openness from the European institutions. But theft is ingrained in PSD's nature," she said. USR Bucharest leader Claudiu Nasui said that the expenses of the Bucharest administration have increased by 63 percent in the last four years without any corresponding improvement in the citizens' living standards. "Four years ago, Romania's Right made a mistake. It was mistaken to go to the polls separately, in a system where, more than ever, unity confers power. For four years we have seen a chronic mockery, by the City Hall and sector mayor's offices, of public money management. Spending by the Bucharest City Hall and the six sector mayor's offices increased by 63 percent in four years. Every Bucharester who goes to the polls should ask himself: has the quality of services increased by 63 percent in these four years? Because this year we have seen a record high number of people with no running hot water, we've seen a record high number of blowouts in these four years, we've seen municipal companies set up only to better drain public money and funnel money into the pockets of party activists," said Nasui. Vlad Voiculescu said that he will team up with Nicusor Dan as candidate for deputy mayor on behalf of the USR PLUS Alliance. "I would like to use a metaphor from football. There are club matches and there is the national team. I think we are now in the position to form a team for Bucharest. I think this is the correspondent of the national team. I will team up with Nicusor Dan, I trust him, and following this agreement between USR, PLUS and PNL to support a single candidate of the Right, I think that we have the chance to wipe PSD and the Firea administration off the Bucharest map," said Voiculescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, Ministers Bolos and Alexe attend debates of Iasi Municipality Digital Council Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos were in the northeastern city of Iasi on Friday, where they visited the Braunstein Palace which undergoes rehabilitation and reinforcement works, met with county mayors and attended the debates of the Iasi (...)



Romanian, US military officials discuss number of American troops to be additionally deployed to Romania The Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, and the Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, met on Friday at the Ministry of Defense (MApN) headquarters with the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, General James C McConville, and Commander of US Army Europe Lt. Gen. (...)



PM Orban: Ombudsman relapses, files constitutional challenge to Quarantine and Isolation Law Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the Ombudsman has once again challenged the Quarantine and Isolation Law in the Constitutional Court, adding that in his opinion, this "already appears to be an attack on Romania's fundamental interests". "After three weeks during which we (...)



MAE: Romania reaffirms full support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity Romania reaffirms its full support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Twitter on Friday. "12 years since the beginning of the military conflict between the Russian Federation and Georgia. Romania reaffirms its full support for (...)



UPDATE PM Orban:Budget revision to be adopted next week, all money requests should have solid arguments Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the government will approve next week the budget revision and asked the ministers to present "very solid" arguments for any request for money. "We are finalizing assessments this week and next week we will adopt the emergency ordinance on (...)



Romanians Bought RON2B Worth of Fidelis Government Bonds Romanians subscribed over RON2 billion by the August 7 deadline for general population government bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.



New team of honest people and regaining PSD's prestige - part of Ciolacu's political program Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu presented on Friday the main points of the political program that he will propose, together with his team, to his party colleagues in the elections for the new leadership. "A new team of honest people, with political (...)

