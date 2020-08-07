AFI Europe buys NEPI-Rockcastle’s office portfolio in Romania for EUR 290 mln

AFI Europe buys NEPI-Rockcastle’s office portfolio in Romania for EUR 290 mln. AFI Europe and NEPI-Rockcastle have signed the biggest office deal on the Romanian market in recent years after the transaction almost failed because of the new coronavirus pandemic. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Israeli group AFI Europe will buy NEPI-Rockcastle's portfolio of three office buildings (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]