CEZ In Exclusive Talks With Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets To Sell Romanian Operations

CEZ In Exclusive Talks With Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets To Sell Romanian Operations. Czech utility group CEZ has entered into exclusive talks with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), world's largest infrastructure asset manager, to sell its Romanian operations, within a transaction worth nearly EUR1 billion, one of the largest in the energy sector in the past (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]