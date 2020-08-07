Heatwave, thermal discomfort to grip Romania through Friday

Heatwave, thermal discomfort to grip Romania through Friday. Scorching heat and thermal discomfort will persist throughout Romania today and tomorrow, when highs will go up as much as 37 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast of the National Weather Administration (ANM). According to meteorologists, in the southern and eastern parts on August 7 and 8, the weather will be hot and highs between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius, with wind picking up temporary speed and gusts of 40-50 km/h. The temperature-humidity index (THU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 in most of Muntenia and Dobrogea and locally in Moldavia and Oltenia. According to the ANM forecast, thermal discomfort will sparsely exceed the critical threshold of 80 in the Western Plain, especially on Saturday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]