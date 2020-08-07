More than 300 Covid-19 hotspots in Romania, authorities don’t rule out stricter measures if situation worsens

More than 300 Covid-19 hotspots in Romania, authorities don’t rule out stricter measures if situation worsens. There are more than 300 Covid-19 hotspots in the country, Raed Arafat, the head of the country’s Emergency Situations Department (DSU) told television station Digi24. These also include residential care facilities and industrial facilities, which are manageable areas, he explained. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]