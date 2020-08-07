 
August 7, 2020

Maspex Romania Turnover Grows 17% To Over EUR130M, Profit Triples To EUR15.5M YoY In 2019
Maspex Romania Turnover Grows 17% To Over EUR130M, Profit Triples To EUR15.5M YoY In 2019.

Maspex Romania, one of the largest producers of soft drinks and snacks in the country, ended 2019 with a turnover of RON635 million (EUR133 million), up 17% on the year, and its profit tripled on the year to RON72.8 million (EUR15.5 million) in 2019, per data from company financial analysis (...)

Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, Ministers Bolos and Alexe attend debates of Iasi Municipality Digital Council Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos were in the northeastern city of Iasi on Friday, where they visited the Braunstein Palace which undergoes rehabilitation and reinforcement works, met with county mayors and attended the debates of the Iasi (...)

Romanian, US military officials discuss number of American troops to be additionally deployed to Romania The Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, and the Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, met on Friday at the Ministry of Defense (MApN) headquarters with the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, General James C McConville, and Commander of US Army Europe Lt. Gen. (...)

PM Orban: Ombudsman relapses, files constitutional challenge to Quarantine and Isolation Law Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the Ombudsman has once again challenged the Quarantine and Isolation Law in the Constitutional Court, adding that in his opinion, this "already appears to be an attack on Romania's fundamental interests". "After three weeks during which we (...)

MAE: Romania reaffirms full support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity Romania reaffirms its full support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Twitter on Friday. "12 years since the beginning of the military conflict between the Russian Federation and Georgia. Romania reaffirms its full support for (...)

UPDATE PM Orban:Budget revision to be adopted next week, all money requests should have solid arguments Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the government will approve next week the budget revision and asked the ministers to present "very solid" arguments for any request for money. "We are finalizing assessments this week and next week we will adopt the emergency ordinance on (...)

Romanians Bought RON2B Worth of Fidelis Government Bonds Romanians subscribed over RON2 billion by the August 7 deadline for general population government bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

New team of honest people and regaining PSD's prestige - part of Ciolacu's political program Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu presented on Friday the main points of the political program that he will propose, together with his team, to his party colleagues in the elections for the new leadership. "A new team of honest people, with political (...)

 

