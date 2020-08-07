Maspex Romania Turnover Grows 17% To Over EUR130M, Profit Triples To EUR15.5M YoY In 2019

Maspex Romania Turnover Grows 17% To Over EUR130M, Profit Triples To EUR15.5M YoY In 2019. Maspex Romania, one of the largest producers of soft drinks and snacks in the country, ended 2019 with a turnover of RON635 million (EUR133 million), up 17% on the year, and its profit tripled on the year to RON72.8 million (EUR15.5 million) in 2019, per data from company financial analysis (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]