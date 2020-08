Romania’s daily coronavirus cases, deaths hit new high

Romania’s daily coronavirus cases, deaths hit new high. Romania added 1,378 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day number since the start of the pandemic. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The previous high was recorded on July 30, when 1,356 cases were reported. Separate from the new cases, 605 patients who were retested still had the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]