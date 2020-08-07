Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,378 to 59,273

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,378 to 59,273. As many as 1,378 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report, following tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. The new cases regard people that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 59,273 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. GCS shows that 29,289 patients were declared cured and 5,897 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. According to GCS, to date, 1,343,315 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 23,946 were performed in the last 24 hours, 14,276 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 9,670 upon request.