August 7, 2020

New team of honest people and regaining PSD's prestige - part of Ciolacu's political program
New team of honest people and regaining PSD's prestige - part of Ciolacu's political program.

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu presented on Friday the main points of the political program that he will propose, together with his team, to his party colleagues in the elections for the new leadership. "A new team of honest people, with political experience and professional expertise; rebuilding and professionalizing the party by bringing to the forefront the professionals and specialists in the party, competent people, people who have shown what they can do in their profession and who are legitimized by the confidence placed in them in their community; regaining the party's prestige - our members and supporters must have reasons to be proud to be part of the great PSD team, a modern left-wing - the PSD of 2020 is both the party that cares for pensioners or disadvantaged social categories that need support, but also the party of those who have contributed or are actively contributing to the development of Romania, of those who earn their daily living through honest work. PSD = the middle class party. Only by alleviating poverty will Romania's middle class grow," are some of the provisions of the political program Marcel Ciolacu presented on Facebook. Another chapter refers to "'Economic Patriotism' - by supporting public policies that protect the national economy, Romanian employees, backing and promoting the interests of economic agents that produce in Romania and contribute to economic development, job creation and to the growth of budget revenues, through firm actions against the plundering of national resources." "This is the political program of the PSD team. Together we will go before our colleagues to ask for their trust and support. Every time the others destroyed, PSD came and rebuilt! More than ever, Romania needs a strong and modern Left. Romania needs PSD! Because it needs stability, security, reconstruction and an increase in living standards," Ciolacu said. The congress for the election of the new PSD leadership could take place on August 22. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

