UPDATE IntMin Marcel Vela - message to underworld clans: We are watching you. The Ministry of the Interior (MAI) is carrying out "extensive" actions, together with other structures, for the dismantling of underworld clans, Minister Marcel Vela declared on Friday. "I have (...) a message for the underworld clans: we are watching you," Vela said in a statement at the MAI headquarters. He specified that the Ministry of the Interior has joint plans with other institutions in strategies targeted at criminal groups. "Since the beginning of my term, I have maintained that I have zero tolerance for the violation of the law, especially if there is an employee of ours who has not yet understood which side of the barricade he/she is on. The Romanian government is making great efforts so that it can provide, at this time of limited resources, the necessary technical means and the right equipment, but also the legislative context so that every employee of the Ministry of the Interior, especially in the operational area, feels protected and acts to make sure that the law is respected," Vela went on to say. The Interior minister gave assurances that anyone who violates the law will endure its rigors and honest citizens will be protected. "We all want a normal country, in which to raise our children safely, in which we are not afraid to go out in the streets and I am convinced that together we will succeed in having a safe Romania and thus hand it over to future generations," said the Interior Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]