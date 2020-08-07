“Zoom – powered by Vodafone”, the newest content platform launched in Romania

“Zoom – powered by Vodafone”, the newest content platform launched in Romania. Vodafone Romania launches its own platform with original and fresh content about the latest technology trends and launches, a press statement issued by the company infroms. Starting this August, people will have the opportunity to discover reviews of the newly launched smartphones available in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]