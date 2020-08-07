OTP Bank Romania announces the financial results for the first semester of 2020



First semester results show an after tax profit of RON 17 million; Gross loans volume has increased by 16% compared to the same period last year; Deposits volumes registered an increase of 17% compared to the first half of 2019. OTP Group announces the financial results for the first... The (...)