BNR: Finance Ministry raises 75 ml lei from banks in additional issue to Thursday’s bidding session. The Public Finance Ministry raised on Friday 75 million lei from banks, in an additional issue to Thursday’s bidding session, when it borrowed 500 million lei through a benchmark bond issue with a 52-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 3.44 ppa, the National Bank of Romania (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]