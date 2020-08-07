MAE: Romania reaffirms full support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity

After the First World War, in the conditions of the dismemberment of the Russian Empire, Romania recognized (on February 18, 1921) the independence of the Democratic Republic of Georgia. On August 27, 1991, the Government of Romania welcomed the "Declaration of the Republic of Georgia's Parliament on the restoration of the state independence" and expressed its readiness to develop friendly and collaborative relations with Georgia, based on the UN Charter and the principles of international law, our country being the first state to recognize the restoration of Georgia's independence, according to the MAE website. In the period 2015-2016, the Romanian Embassy in Georgia exercised the second consecutive mandate of NATO Contact Point Embassy, an element capable to consolidate Romania's efforts to support Georgia's aspirations to become a member of the Euro-Atlantic community and to share its expertise in this process, reads the cited source.