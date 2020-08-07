UPDATE PM Orban:Budget revision to be adopted next week, all money requests should have solid arguments



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the government will approve next week the budget revision and asked the ministers to present "very solid" arguments for any request for money. "We are finalizing assessments this week and next week we will adopt the emergency ordinance on the revision. I would like you to very seriously re-evaluate your requests by Saturday, because I want all requests for money to have very solid arguments. We know very well that the economic situation is not the best, that the economy of Romania, just like the economies of the countries all over the world, has been affected by the COVID epidemic and we will have to save every penny and, especially, to allocate resources for important projects, for investments, for projects that indeed have as an effect the improvement of the living conditions of our fellow citizens, and also for support projects for further economic development," Orban told the government meeting today. The Prime Minister added that a discussion will take place on Monday with the main budget managers. "Once again, please examine matters very seriously! Anyway, where there are opinion differences, we will discuss on Monday together with Finance Minister Citu with each main budget manager, so that we can have the final version of the draft emergency ordinance on the state budget revision clearly outlined," Orban added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)