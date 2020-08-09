 
COVID-19 case count of Romanian nationals abroad: 5,626, death toll: 123.

As many as 5,626 Romanians abroad were confirmed infected with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday. According to GCS, the death toll of Romanian nationals stayed stagnant at 123. Of the 5,626 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,891 were in Italy, 570 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,672 in Germany, 157 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 111 in Austria, 17 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 18 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden, Republic of Congo and Qatar. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 123 Romanian nationals abroad had died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Brazil and the Republic of the Congo. Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus abroad, 189 were declared cured: 159 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia. Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line. As of August 8, 1,808,648 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the EU/EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. Globally, 19,357,085 cases had been confirmed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)  

