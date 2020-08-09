 
Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,145 to 61,768
As many as 1,145 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report, following tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. The new cases regard people that have not previously tested positive. Until Sunday, 61,768 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. GCS shows that 30,119 patients were declared cured and 6,371 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. According to GCS, to date, 1,378,727 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 13,353 were performed in the last 24 hours, 8,561 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 4,792 upon request. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

