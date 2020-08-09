The two Romanian aircraft with donations arrived in Beirut

The two Romanian aircraft with donations arrived in Beirut. The two aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces carrying donations for the hospitals in Lebanon landed in Beirut on Saturday, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) announced. "We are talking about approximately 8 tonnes of medical supplies that Romania donated to the Lebanese state. The two representatives of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations who accompanied the humanitarian transport in order to ensure the transfer of the medical equipment to those in charge were met by the Romanian Ambassador to Beirut, Mr Victor Mircea, and by representatives of the Embassy, on the airport in Capital City of Lebanon," DSU said in a post on Facebook. The donations of medical supplies were taken over by the Lebanese Air Forces to be further distributed to the hospitals treating persons who were wounded in the Lebanese Capital City on August 4. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Saturday attended, alongside the head of the DSU, Raed Arafat, the take-off of the aircraft carrying medical supplies from the 90th Airlift Base. Romania was among the states that the Lebanese government contacted for help, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea, EN: editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]