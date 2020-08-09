 
Romaniapress.com

August 9, 2020

The two Romanian aircraft with donations arrived in Beirut
Aug 9, 2020

The two Romanian aircraft with donations arrived in Beirut.

The two aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces carrying donations for the hospitals in Lebanon landed in Beirut on Saturday, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) announced. "We are talking about approximately 8 tonnes of medical supplies that Romania donated to the Lebanese state. The two representatives of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations who accompanied the humanitarian transport in order to ensure the transfer of the medical equipment to those in charge were met by the Romanian Ambassador to Beirut, Mr Victor Mircea, and by representatives of the Embassy, on the airport in Capital City of Lebanon," DSU said in a post on Facebook. The donations of medical supplies were taken over by the Lebanese Air Forces to be further distributed to the hospitals treating persons who were wounded in the Lebanese Capital City on August 4. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Saturday attended, alongside the head of the DSU, Raed Arafat, the take-off of the aircraft carrying medical supplies from the 90th Airlift Base. Romania was among the states that the Lebanese government contacted for help, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea, EN: editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's trade balance deficit, up by 935.7 mln euros in first six months of 2020 Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit reached 8.665 billion euros in the first six months of the year, up by 935.7 million euros as compared to the one recorded January 1 to June 30, 2019, shows data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to the cited (...)

Romania Posts Trade Gap of EUR8.665 in 1H/2020 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR8.665 billion in the first six months of 2020, EUR935.7 million higher compared with the same period last year, data from the country's statistics board showed Monday.

Dacian Ciolos: August 10 and file related to that day's attacks - a wound The order and discipline that many people dream of cannot be obtained with aggression and fines, they are built on trust and respect for the truth; or, until today, the Romanian state and its institutions are at fault in terms of recognizing the truth behind the August 10 violence, considers (...)

Accident leaves western Bucharest without power An incident during the refurbishment works at one of the power stations of Romanian electricity transport system operator Transelectrica left the western part of Bucharest, including vital institutions, without electricity on Friday afternoon, August 7. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The high-voltage (...)

Romania's grain crop down 14.5% this year Romania's total grain production will shrink by 14.5% compared to last year, according to the estimates of the European Commission, Economica.net reported. The EC estimates for Romania a total quantity of 25.6 million tons. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The wheat crop will drop from 10 to 7 mln (...)

OTP Bank Romania: rising risk costs shadows robust expansion OTP Bank Romania reported its consolidated net profit contracted by 69% year-on-year to RON 17 mln (EUR 3.5 mln) in the first six months of the year. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Despite rising profit from operations, the bank's bottom line deteriorated because of the 142% rise in the risk costs to (...)

CEZ reportedly talks with major global player for the sale of Romanian assets Czech utility group CEZ has entered into exclusive talks with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), one of the largest global managers of infrastructure, real estate, agriculture and energy assets, for the sale of its operations in Romania. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ India Power (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |